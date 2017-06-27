ETHRA accepting LIHEAP applications beginning July 3rd

The East Tennessee Human Resource Agency (ETHRA) will be accepting applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for Anderson County.

You must call the LIHEAP Energy Line at 1-844-309-0416 to make an appointment. Applications will be taken at the ETHRA office in Clinton beginning on Monday July 3rd.

The sponsor of this program is the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. The goal of the program is to provide assistance to low-income households to offset the high costs of home energy.