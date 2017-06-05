Home / Community Bulletin Board / Emergency response drill in Oak Ridge Wednesday June 7th

Emergency response drill in Oak Ridge Wednesday June 7th

Emergency responders from the Department of Energy and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Y-12 National Security Complex and East Tennessee Technology Park, along with federal, state and local emergency management personnel, will conduct an emergency exercise Wednesday, June 7.

The public may observe emergency responders simulating response activities and performing environmental monitoring or sampling in the area surrounding the Oak Ridge Reservation. These activities are part of the exercise.

The exercise will begin at approximately 8 a.m. EDT and conclude around 4:30 p.m.

This event is one of a series of emergency exercises conducted regularly by the DOE facilities in Oak Ridge. The exercises test the ability of emergency personnel to respond quickly and effectively to emergency situations and ensure that the public, site employees and the environment would be protected in the event of an actual emergency at the facilities.

