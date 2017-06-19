Edwin “Bob” Garrett Jr, age 70 of Clinton passed away on June 18,2017.
He was the owner of Precision Machine Tool & Die of Oak Ridge
He is preceded in death by parents: Edwin and Leila Garrett and sister Kay Garrett
He is survived by… Wife Marlene Smith Garrett of Clinton
Daughters… Tammy Pace and husband Rev. Chuck Pace of South Carolina
Tonya Bruce and husband Robert of Heiskell
Deborah Jennings and husband Sam of Florida
Brother… Ken Garrett of South Carolina
Sister… Carol Garrett of South Carolina
Grandchildren… Hannah Southerland and husband Ben of South Carolina
Matt Stooksbury and wife Jessica of Knoxville
Joseph Faddoul of Knoxville
Garrett Pace of South Carolina
Emily Gibson and husband Tyler of Maryville
Erin Bruce of Tazewell
Four Great-Grandchildren
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 22,2017 from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home Clinton Chapel with services to follow at 7 PM. Rev. Chuck Pace and Pastor Roger Couch officiating. Interment will be Friday, June 23, 2017 at Graceland Cemetery in Greenville, South Carolina.
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Edwin "Bob" Garrett.