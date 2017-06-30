Darlene T. Brummett, age 68, of Oliver Springs, passed away on June 27, 2017, at Methodist Medical Center as a result of complications of breast cancer. Darlene was born on June 23, 1949 in Oliver Springs, where she resided for most of her life. Darlene is preceded in death by her father, Roy “Monk” Taylor, and her mother and father-in-law, Clyde and Lillian Brummett.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Roane County Commissioner, James W. Brummett; daughters, Cyndy Steele and husband Greg, Becky Devaney and husband Steve, and Alice Fox, all of Oliver Springs, Amy Gaskins and husband Matt of Rockwood, and Rachel Dye and husband Michael of Wahiawa, HI; son, David Brummett and wife Kareta of Oliver Springs; mother, Lena Taylor of Harriman; brothers, Ronnie Taylor, Mike Taylor and wife Karen, and Dennis Taylor; sister, Brenda Wright and husband Ronnie; grandchildren, Raynah Gaskins, Bailey Steele, Bethany Devaney, Abraham Gaskins, Julia Steele, Kobe Dye, Clayton Devaney, Gracie Dye, and Anthony Fox; and by nieces, nephews, other extended family members, and a host of special friends.

The Oliver Springs High School yearbook was dedicated this year to Mr. and Mrs. Brummett for all of the support they have shown over the years to all Oliver Springs schools. Along with the rest of her family, Darlene was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School, a member of the Oliver Springs United Methodist Church, the Oliver Springs Historical Society, and was involved in most Oliver Springs civic activities. Darlene worked alongside her family at James Brummett Insurance, where she was the C.F.O. She was an avid country music fan and was honored to meet and befriend many in the country music industry. Darlene enjoyed traveling, flower gardening, and most importantly, being with her family. She especially loved “Granny Day,” which was a day that was dedicated to spending time and making memories with her grandkids. Because Darlene was an organ donor, the lives of two people will be greatly enriched.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM with John Justice and Bonnie Seiber officiating. A graveside service will begin at 2:30 PM on Sunday, July 2, 2017, at the Oliver Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Steve Devaney, Greg Steele, Matt Gaskins, Michael Dye, David Brummett, Abe Gaskins, Clayton Devaney, and Kobe Dye.

