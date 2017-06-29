On Monday, June 26, 2017, Danny “Duane” Adcock, of Coalfield, passed away suddenly at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Blaine “Toop” & Lorene Adcock and Charles & Gertrude Gardener, uncles Ross Adcock, Gary Phillips, Homer Phillips, & Gary Braden, and aunts Joann Chapman & Helen Adcock.

Forty-four years ago on January 29th, Duane was born to loving parents, Danny & Louise Adcock of Coalfield. He was a self-proclaimed “mama’s boy” who was never ashamed to admit the unending love he had for both his parents. Eighteen years ago he met his soulmate who later became not only his wife but his best friend. Since then, Duane and Laura have resided in Coalfield with their sons, Levi and Garrett. His great love for his wife and sons was shown daily through his desire to spend time with them as well as provide for their needs. Duane also loved the family’s pets, Bubba, Mitsy, and Becca, fondly. Duane’s love for his family extended to the numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and other family members he leaves behind. He was a friend to many and cared for all his friends dearly. Often, he told stories of past times spent with both family and friends.

Anyone who knew Duane, knew of his uncanny sense of humor and his quick wit. He always had the ability to make others smile and most of the time had a smile on his face. Duane enjoyed antiquing and “piddling” but more than anything he enjoyed spending time with his wife, sons, and dogs. Perhaps Duane’s greatest attribute was his ability to love unconditionally. This unconditional love was evident in the love shown to his wife, sons, parents, extended family, and friends. The only comfort those left behind have during this difficult time is knowing his love for them lives on and will until they are reunited with him.

Visitation will be from 6-8 PM on Friday, June 30, 2017 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 PM with Pastor Gary Massengill officiating. A graveside service will begin at 11 AM on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Western/Estes Cemetery in Coalfield with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating.

