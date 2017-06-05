CWTS: Sauter takes checkers in Dover matinee

(MRN) Johnny Sauter took the lead from rookie Chase Briscoe thirty-three laps from the finish on Friday and kept his Number-21 Chevrolet in front the rest of the way to notch his fourteenth career victory and first this season – beating Kaz Grala to the finish by twenty-seven one-hundredths of a second in giving G-M-S Racing a one-two sweep. Grant Enfinger grabbed third place. Ben Rhodes ran fourth after leading a race-high seventy-one laps and Austin Cindric completed the top five. Briscoe started from the pole but led just three laps and finished twelfth among thirty-two drivers. Friday’s race included eight cautions for forty-three laps.
There were just five lead changes among five drivers: Sauter, Rhodes, Briscoe, Ryan Truex and Matt Crafton.
Top 10 Finishers in the Bar Harbor 200
DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED
1. Johnny Sauter (11) 33
2. Kaz Grala (R) (16) —
3. Grant Enfinger (R) (12) —
4. Ben Rhodes (6) 71
5. Austin Cindric (4) —
6. Brandon Jones (14) —
7. Regan Smith (18) —
8. Justin Haley (R) (21) —
9. Noah Gragson (R) (8) —
10. Ryan Truex (2) 47
Unofficial Point Standings – After 6 Races
DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER
1. Johnny Sauter 291 —-
2. Christopher Bell 239 -52
3. Matt Crafton 232 -59
4. Ben Rhodes 215 -76
5. Chase Briscoe (R) 208 -83
6. Ryan Truex 185 -106
7. Grant Enfinger (R) 181 -110
8. Kaz Grala (R) 175 -116
9. Timothy Peters 170 -121
10. Noah Gragson (R) 145 -146