CWTS: Sauter takes checkers in Dover matinee

Jim Harris 1 day ago

(MRN) Johnny Sauter took the lead from rookie Chase Briscoe thirty-three laps from the finish on Friday and kept his Number-21 Chevrolet in front the rest of the way to notch his fourteenth career victory and first this season – beating Kaz Grala to the finish by twenty-seven one-hundredths of a second in giving G-M-S Racing a one-two sweep. Grant Enfinger grabbed third place. Ben Rhodes ran fourth after leading a race-high seventy-one laps and Austin Cindric completed the top five. Briscoe started from the pole but led just three laps and finished twelfth among thirty-two drivers. Friday’s race included eight cautions for forty-three laps.

There were just five lead changes among five drivers: Sauter, Rhodes, Briscoe, Ryan Truex and Matt Crafton.

Top 10 Finishers in the Bar Harbor 200

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Johnny Sauter (11) 33

2. Kaz Grala (R) (16) —

3. Grant Enfinger (R) (12) —

4. Ben Rhodes (6) 71

5. Austin Cindric (4) —

6. Brandon Jones (14) —

7. Regan Smith (18) —

8. Justin Haley (R) (21) —

9. Noah Gragson (R) (8) —

10. Ryan Truex (2) 47

Unofficial Point Standings – After 6 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Johnny Sauter 291 —-

2. Christopher Bell 239 -52

3. Matt Crafton 232 -59

4. Ben Rhodes 215 -76

5. Chase Briscoe (R) 208 -83

6. Ryan Truex 185 -106

7. Grant Enfinger (R) 181 -110

8. Kaz Grala (R) 175 -116

9. Timothy Peters 170 -121

10. Noah Gragson (R) 145 -146

