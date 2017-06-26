CWTS: Nemechek wins for second straight race

(MRN) John Hunter Nemechek led just six laps Friday night at Iowa Speedway, but they were the six that counted the most – at the end of the race. Nemechek drove past race leader Johnny Sauter following the final restart and then drove away to his second straight victory – beating Sauter to the finish by one-point-six seconds. Brandon Jones grabbed third place with Grant Enfinger fourth. Christopher Bell, who led a race-high ninety-nine laps, completed the top five. Rookie pole winner Noah Gragson led the first sixteen laps and finished sixth … There were just five lead changes among five drivers: Gragson, Bell, Sauter, Nemechek and Chase Briscoe … The race included only four cautions, matching the track record for fewest yellow flags that was set in 2014.

Top 10 Finishers in the M&M’s 200

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. John H. Nemechek (5) 6

2. Johnny Sauter (4) 72

3. Brandon Jones (13) —

4. Grant Enfinger (R) (10) —

5. Christopher Bell (2) 99

6. Noah Gragson (R) (Pole) 16

7. Chase Briscoe (R) (3) 7

8. Austin Cindric (R) (11) —

9. Jesse Little (9) —

10. Justin Haley (R) (7) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 9 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Johnny Sauter 433 —-

2. Christopher Bell 391 -42

3. Chase Briscoe (R) 357 -76

4. Matt Crafton 338 -95

5. Ben Rhodes 310 -123

6. Grant Enfinger (R) 300 -133

7. Ryan Truex 292 -141

8. John H. Nemechek 280 -153

9. Noah Gragson (R) 255 -178

10. Kaz Grala (R) 247 -186