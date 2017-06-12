CWTS: Bell edges Briscoe for Truck win in Texas

Christopher Bell got the best of a side-by-side duel with rookie Chase Briscoe in the closing laps on Friday at Texas Motor Speedway, getting the nose of his Number-4 Toyota in front as the final caution of the night ended the race on the last lap. Bell won the second stage and dominated the second half of the race, leading all but six of the final ninety-eight laps in claiming his fourth career win and second this season.

Grant Enfinger grabbed third place with Ryan Truex and Ben Rhodes completing the top five.

Rookie pole winner Noah Gragson led twice for thirteen laps on his way to a seventh-place finish.

Bell started twenty-first in the twenty-eight-truck field – the farthest back for a Texas race winner since Todd Bodine lined up twenty-second in 2004.

Top 10 Finishers in the WINSTAR 400

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Christopher Bell (21) 92

2. Chase Briscoe (R) (12) 7

3. Grant Enfinger (R) (5) —

4. Ryan Truex (4) —

5. Ben Rhodes (7) —

6. Justin Haley (R) (10) —

7. Noah Gragson (R) (Pole) 13

8. Johnny Sauter (2) 49

9. Matt Crafton (3) 6

10. Kaz Grala (R) (6) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 7 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Johnny Sauter 338 —-

2. Christopher Bell 298 -40

3. Matt Crafton 268 -70

4. Chase Briscoe (R) 257 -81

5. Ben Rhodes 248 -90

6. Ryan Truex 227 -111

7. Grant Enfinger (R) 226 -112

8. Kaz Grala (R) 210 -128

9. Timothy Peters 194 -144

10. Noah Gragson (R) 181 -157