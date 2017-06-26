Clinton Council to consider budget, CUB loan

The Clinton City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening (Monday June 26th) beginning at 5:30 pm at City Hall.

Among the items on the agenda will be the second and final reading of the city’s budget for the Fiscal Year that begins on July 1st. If passed, as expected, the budget leaves the property tax rate at its current level of 94 cents per $100 of assessed value and provides 2% raises for city employees.

The Council will also consider a resolution authorizing a loan of up to $7 million for the Clinton Utilities Board.

The Council meets Monday afternoon at 5:30 pm at Clinton City Hall.