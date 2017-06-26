Home / Featured / Clinton Council to consider budget, CUB loan

Clinton Council to consider budget, CUB loan

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

The Clinton City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening (Monday June 26th) beginning at 5:30 pm at City Hall.

Among the items on the agenda will be the second and final reading of the city’s budget for the Fiscal Year that begins on July 1st. If passed, as expected, the budget leaves the property tax rate at its current level of 94 cents per $100 of assessed value and provides 2% raises for city employees.

The Council will also consider a resolution authorizing a loan of up to $7 million for the Clinton Utilities Board.

The Council meets Monday afternoon at 5:30 pm at Clinton City Hall.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Steep declines in unemployment reported across the state.

Following the lowest state unemployment rate in nearly 20 years, Tennessee’s county unemployment rates for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved