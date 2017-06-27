Clinton Council passes budget, authorizes CUB loan

The Clinton City Council met Monday night in regular session.

The Council voted unanimously on second and final reading to approve the budget for the fiscal year that begins this Saturday, July 1st. The budget leaves the property tax rate at 94 cents per $100 of assessed value, provides city employees with 2% pay raises and continues to pay 100% of employee health care costs, which City Manager Roger Houck says has proven to be a “great recruiting tool” when the city is looking to hire new employees.

The Council unanimously approved authorizing the CUB Electric Department to take out a low-interest loan in the amount of no more than $7 million. The money will be used to pay for capital projects and equipment purchases that otherwise would come out of the utility’s reserve funds. One goal of the loan is to build up those reserves for the future. The loan is a 25-year-note with a 2.7% interest rate that will be locked in for seven years, at which time, the utility could pay back the rest of the loan.

Council members also signed off on the purchase of a 1-ton dump truck that will be used by Public Works and other departments. That vehicle is said to be more versatile than the city’s larger trucks, and will be far more maneuverable on some of the smaller streets and roads than the current fleet. The $88,000 dump truck will also be able to be used as a snowplow and to help with the city’s brush collection in the fall. The Council also agreed to purchase a new heavy-duty mowing tractor for approximately $55,000 that will replace the city’s current mower, which was purchased in 1994.

Council also agreed to extend Roane State Community College’s lease for the old Armory for another five years. That building serves as Roane State’s Higher Education and Workforce Training Facility, which focuses on training workers for industries right here in town.