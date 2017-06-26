Clinton 4th full of family fun, fireworks, all for free

The city of Clinton’s annual Independence Day celebration will be held next Tuesday, July 4th (Independence Day) from 5 to 10 pm at Lakefront Park.

Beginning at 5 pm, there will be a host of free activities for the whole family.

Backyard Bouncers will be on-site with all kinds of fun things fro the kids, including a bungee run, a bounce house, a rock climbing wall, a two-lane water slide, human hamster balls and much, much more, all absolutely free-of-charge. Keep in mind, though, that your child will need to get a wrist band in order to enjoy the inflatables and everything else.

Faith Promise Church is sponsoring free laser tag and a free video game truck.

Several local food vendors will be there with refreshments, including Coldwater Farms, Hibachi Truck, Honeybaked Ham Company, Pizza Express, Riverview Grille and Sweet P’s Snow Cones.

Live music will entertain the crowd from 5 pm to 9:45 pm featuring the Regular Joe Band and the Will Shepard Band, sponsored by Ray Varner Ford and the city of Clinton.

There will also be antique cars on display by members of the Clinton Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America.

The event is sponsored by: ORNL Federal Credit Union, Y-12 Federal Credit Union (Clinton Express and Clinton I-75 Branches), Regions Bank, Second Baptist Church, Anderson County Tourism, Fox Toyota Scion, Anderson Farmers CO-OP, Rusty Wallace Chevrolet, Clinton City Schools, Anderson County Chamber, Fox And Farley, Parker Transport, Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Farm Bureau-Clinton, Clinton Drug Store, Herbie Clark-State Farm, Gary Cooper Insurance, ACE Hardware of Clinton, Ray Varner Ford, Faith Promise Church-Anderson campus, Backyard Bouncers, WYSH and the city of Clinton.

WYSH’s coverage of all the fun is brought to you by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet.