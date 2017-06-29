Home / Community Bulletin Board / CHS offering ‘Dragon Den’ memberships

CHS offering ‘Dragon Den’ memberships

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

Attention Clinton football fans: Do not miss out on this season’s exclusive offer to be a part of the new Dragon Den.
This year fans, friends and family can support Dragon football by being involved in our Dragon Den membership program. These multi-tiered membership options give fans a chance to gain special advantages on game days, receive exclusive Dragon apparel and be recognized in the stadium and the football program.

Multi-tiered memberships include:
• The Dragon Den Dragon Club $500 ($630 value) — four reserved season tickets (six games), two reserved parking passes, two Dragon license plates two car decals, four Dragon Den T-shirts (like the coaches), four concession vouchers, acknowledgment in the football program and on stadium banner.
• End Zone Club $350 ($430 value) — three reserved season tickets (six games) one reserved parking pass, two Dragon license plates, two car decals, three Dragon Den T-shirts (like the coaches), two concession vouchers, acknowledgment in the football program and on stadium banner.
• First Down Club $250 ($335 value) — two reserved season tickets (six games), one reserved parking pass, one Dragon license plates, one car decals, two Dragon Den T-shirts (like the coaches), two concession vouchers, acknowledgment in the football program and on stadium banner.
• Second Down Club $150 ($160 value) — two reserved season tickets (six games), one reserved parking pass, one Dragon license plate, one car decal, one Dragon Den T-shirt (like the coaches), one concession voucher, acknowledgment in the football program and on stadium banner.
Reserved season tickets only $60
If you would enjoy reserved parking and seating priority for home football games, as well as concession discounts and much more, explore the membership options and choose the best fit for you.
Act fast to be a part of Dragon football in a unique way, and enjoy this “On the Rise” season.
Go to www.chsontherise.com to print and fill out your registration.
Send your check and registration form to Clinton Football Boosters P.O. Box 981 Clinton, TN 37716 You can email contact@chsontherise.com for questions or more info.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Ex-Campbell attorney sentenced in theft case

Former Lafollette attorney and Councilman Wes Hatmaker was sentenced to 14 years behind bars after …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved