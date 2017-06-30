Home / Obituaries / Christine Yvonne Harmon, age 73 of Oak Ridge

Christine Yvonne Harmon, age 73 of Oak Ridge

Christine Yvonne Harmon, age 73 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on March 29, 1944 to the late William and Edith Massey Roark in Warrington, England. Christine was a social butterfly who loved art, cooking, and taking cruises. She also took pleasure in writing her own memoirs. She loved her family, especially her grandkids. She was a member of The House of Worship in Oak Ridge and will be dearly missed.

 

She is survived by:

Daughters……………………Deanna Harmon and husband Rick

                  Angie Harmon

Grandsons……………………Zachary Vowell

                  Chris Harmon

Brother…………………………Bobby Roark

Niece…………………………….Jennifer Aldabet

Life-long Friend……………..Ducky Gibson & Family

And a host of other family and friends

 

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, July 2, 2017 from 6-8pm. Her graveside service will be on Monday, July 3, 2017 at Anderson Memorial Gardens at 11am with Pastor Anthony Collins officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. www.holleygamble.com

