Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced a half-day closure of Cades Cove Loop Road on Thursday, June 29 due to a critical maintenance issue. The half-day closure will begin at sunrise and remain in effect till noon. No other work is planned at this time. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians should expect the road to be closed to all use during this time.

For more information about road conditions, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.