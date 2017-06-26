Businesses opening at Main Street Oak Ridge

The first new store at Main Street Oak Ridge is now open.

rue21, a retailer dealing in teen fashions, had its grand opening on Thursday.

rue21 is near Belk at Main Street Oak Ridge. That’s the 58-acre project to redevelop the former Oak Ridge Mall.

Seven other new stores are also expected to open soon. Maurice’s held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its women’s clothing store at Main Street Oak Ridge on Friday, June 23. Maurice’s is next to rue21.

Dick’s Sporting Goods will have a grand opening from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 2. The new store, which is next to a new T.J. Maxx between Walmart and the post office on South Tulane Avenue, has preview days from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29. Derek Barnett, a former defensive end for the University of Tennessee Volunteers who was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, is scheduled to be part of the grand opening of Dick’s Sporting Goods from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1. Wristbands are required, and they will be given on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the appearance.

The other five stores expected to open soon at Main Street Oak Ridge are Electronic Express, PetSmart, Rack Room Shoes, T.J. Maxx, and Ulta. Besides those stores, Main Street Oak Ridge will also include Belk and JCPenney, the two anchor retail stores remaining from the former mall.