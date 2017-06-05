Home / Community Bulletin Board / Big Blue Looking After You coming to Oak Ridge

1 day ago

(City of Oak Ridge press release)  In an effort to increase safety and decrease crime, a new neighborhood watch program created by Waste Connections will be rolled out in Oak Ridge and surrounding communities this summer.

As part of the “Big Blue Looking After You” program, a training event has been scheduled for Thursday, June 8, 2017, beginning at 6:30 a.m. in the Oak Ridge Central Services Complex located at 100 Woodbury Lane. Media and local law enforcement representatives are invited to attend.

Waste Connections employees who work trash collection routes throughout the Anderson and Roane County service area will undergo training to help them be on the lookout for suspicious activity at homes, apartments and businesses. If they spot anything out of the ordinary, they will immediately contact the Waste Connections dispatch office to make a report. After collecting important information, dispatchers will then contact the appropriate law enforcement office to request a property or welfare check.

For more information on the neighborhood watch program, contact Waste Connections at (865) 482-3656.

