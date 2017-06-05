Home / Local News / Roane BOE member charged with DUI

Roane BOE member charged with DUI

2 days ago

The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested and charged Roane County School Board member and director of public works for the city of Harriman, Darrell “Drack” Langley, with DUI in a city-owned vehicle.

The THP report shows Langley backed into a parked vehicle at the Phillips 66 convenience store on Highway 27 in Harriman on Thursday at around 8 pm in a city-owned pickup. The reporting officer said Langley appeared to be intoxicated and had an odor of alcohol on his breath.

The report states Langley failed a field sobriety test and was arrested on a charge of DUI. The officer charged him with DUI.

City Manager Kevin Helms said Monday that he has placed limitations on Langley’s use of city vehicles, adding that officials are monitoring the situation and will determine if any other disciplinary action will be required.

Langley, 58, represents the Harriman area on the school board. He was elected to another four-year term last year.

