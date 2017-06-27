Home / Featured / Anderson fire investigated as suspicious

Anderson fire investigated as suspicious

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Sunday fire at a mobile home on Longmire Road as a possible arson.

Deputies responded to the home at 353 Longmire shortly before 3:30 am Sunday and were told by a witness that she and her husband had been driving home when they spotted the flames and called 911. The witnesses also said they had retrieved a gas can on the front porch of the home because they were afraid it had fuel in it and could explode.

When the homeowner showed up, she said that she was in the process of moving out and that her ex-boyfriend had recently made threats to “burn it down.”

Due to the suspicious nature of the blaze, the case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division for follow-up.

