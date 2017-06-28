ACSD recognizes LEAD-certified students

The end of the school year saw several L.E.A.D. graduations in our elementary and middle schools. Students in several schools completed the “Law Enforcement Against Drugs” (L.E.A.D.) “Too Good For Drugs” curriculum.

“Too Good For Drugs” is program where a School Resource Officer visits a 4th grade classroom each week for ten weeks. In the 9th week, these 4th grade students have a poster contest on the effects of alcohol or tobacco on the body. Each 1st through 3rd place winners are recognized for their efforts.

4th graders at Dutch Valley, Claxton and Briceville Elementary Schools were all recognized last month as the end of the school year drew near. Students at the Clinch River Community School were also recognized for completing the “Too Good for Drugs” curriculum.

The “Too Good For Violence” program was taught in the 7th grade classrooms at Clinton Middle School each week for ten weeks. In the 9th week, these 7th grade students had a poster contest which focused on violence prevention. Those students received completion certificates for the program on May 24th.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and Anderson County Schools have partnered together for this new evidence based drug prevention program. Our thanks to the Anderson County Board of Education and all the school staff for their support in implementing this important program in the Anderson County Schools.

To celebrate the end of the school year, Briceville Elementary School, Coordinated School Health, Coal Creek Watershed Foundation, and the Briceville Friendship Center hosted a block party on Thursday, May 25th, for students, parents, and the Briceville community. The students had the opportunity to participate in movement activities, snack on healthy food, take photos with the awesome folks from Coal Creek, and hang out with SRO deputies Chris Templeton and Kim Lay along with K-9 Al. Deputy Lay also offered a child car seat safety checks for parents wanting to ensure their children are buckled in correctly.

The ACSD expressed its thanks to the Anderson County Schools for allowing them to be a part of this great event.