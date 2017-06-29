Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Senior Center seeks fish for Fish Fry Friday

AC Senior Center seeks fish for Fish Fry Friday

Our friends at the Anderson County Senior Center and the Office on Aging will be holding a Fish Fry Friday June 30th at 1 pm at the Senior Center.

Due to what is expected to be a large crowd, officials are in need of more to fry for the lunchtime event. They have plenty of traditional sides and drinks and while they do have fish, they could use more.

If you would like to help out with donations of friable fish of any kind, you can drop them off at the Senior Center, located at 195 Edgewood Avenue in Clinton. For more information, call 865-457-3259.

