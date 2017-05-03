Wildlife nature walk set for Sunday May 7th

(UT-Battelle, ORNL) A wildlife nature walk featuring observance of the pink lady’s slipper will be conducted from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7 on the Oak Ridge Reservation.

This is part spring nature walk series offered by the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and was rescheduled due to rain from a previous date.

Participants will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the North Boundary Greenway along Tennessee Highway 95 located east of the junction with Tennessee Highway 58.

Limited to 25 participants including children, walking will be off-trail in moderately rough terrain between one and two miles. As this is an off-trail hike in rocky country, participants need to have good balance and stamina. The pink lady’s slipper is a beautiful native orchid with a showy pink flower. There should be a nice stand of these flowers as well as other native wildflowers in the area Dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, and bring bug spray and water.

Participants to each walk should dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, bring bug spray and water. Most walks are along dirt and gravel trails of about two miles. Service animals are permitted, but must remain under the control of the owner at all times.

Reservations must be made in advance by noon Thursday by calling Tracy Clem, 865-574-5151, bodinetm@ornl.gov.

More information is available by calling Trent Jett of ORNL’s Environmental Sciences Division at 865-574-9188, jettrt@ornl.gov.