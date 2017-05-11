Virginia A. Miracle, age 77, of Rocky Top (Beech Grove Community) passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on June 24, 1939 to the late Isaac and Bertha Moody Aslinger in Anderson County, TN. Virginia was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church where she enjoyed helping in any way she could. She loved watching baseball and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenos Miracle; sisters, Margaret and Jeann Aslinger; brothers, Johnny and Clyde Aslinger; Daughter-in-law, Tracy Miracle.
Survived by,
Sons…………….Kenny Miracle and wife Connie
Jim Miracle
Hobert Miracle and wife Shelia
6 Grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren
Sisters…………Ruby Vickery and husband Allen
Joann Brown and husband John
Wanda LaBell
Mary Owens
Faye Bulmer
Brothers…….Claude Aslinger
Frank Aslinger
Tommy Aslinger
Special Friends…….Pat Bullock
Jeff and Jill Johnson
Jim Miracle
Hobert Miracle and wife Shelia
6 Grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren
Sisters…………Ruby Vickery and husband Allen
Joann Brown and husband John
Wanda LaBell
Mary Owens
Faye Bulmer
Brothers…….Claude Aslinger
Frank Aslinger
Tommy Aslinger
Special Friends…….Pat Bullock
Several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends
The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Friday, May 12, 2017 from 5-7PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 7:00PM with the Rev. Kenny Sharp officiating. Virginia’s interment will be held at the Pine Hill Cemetery in Rocky Top on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 11:00AM. www.holleygamble.com