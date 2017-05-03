Home / Featured / TVA spilling even more water at Norris Dam

TVA spilling even more water at Norris Dam

As many of you have already seen, judging by the large crowds flocking to see the rare spectacle, TVA has been spilling thousands of gallons of water a second through the spillway gates at Norris Dam for a week, and Tuesday, announced they’re increasing it even more.

For the first time since the spring of 2013, TVA needed to lower the levels of Norris Lake for the summer season because of record rainfall in April.

TVA has now opened the sluice gates at the bottom of the dam to allow even more water to spill through.

Last week, TVA reported thatNorris Lake was about seven-and-a-half feet above normal levels. While those levels have come down a bit to about five feet above normal, they say that they will continue spilling until the lake is at its normal level, which will probably be sometime next week.

