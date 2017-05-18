THP: One dead in single-vehicle crash in Marlow

One man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Marlow Road in Anderson County Wednesday night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that shortly after 9:15 pm last night, 41-year-old Kenneth Roberts of Heiskell had been driving a 1991 Dodge Dakota pickup truck south on Marlow near the intersection of Dutch Valley Road when he lost control while rounding a slight lefthand curve. The truck veered right and ran off the roadway, striking a tree stump and coming to rest.

Roberts, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died in the crash. The THP report indicates that while alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the accident, it does indicate that drugs might have been, although no specifics are provided.

Roberts was alone in the pickup and his was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which was responded to by the THP, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, the county EMS and Rescue Squad, as well as by crews from the Marlow Volunteer Fire Department.