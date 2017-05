The 3rd Annual Oak Ridge Schools STOMP OUT Tobacco 5K will be held on Saturday May 20th at Oak Ridge’s Grove Center.

Registration for the race is FREE for all Oak Ridge School system employees and students who register BEFORE the day of the race. Race day registration will be $5 and you will not be guaranteed a t –shirt.

Register ONLINE today at http://www.imathlete.com/events/EventOverview.aspx?fEID=40096.