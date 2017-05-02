Smokies sweep twinbill from Braves

A doubleheader sweep of the Mississippi Braves gave the Smokies their third straight series win, inching them closer to the first place Jackson Generals. The story of the doubleheader was Tennessee’s two out rally work. It started in game number one, hammering Max Fried after he’d retired the first two.

David Bote walked with two outs, and then three straight doubles by Yasiel Balaguert, Jason Vosler, and Ian Rice would give the Smokies a three spot on the board in the first. With two outs in the third, Cael Brockmeyer launched a two run shot into the left field seats, giving the Smokies five runs, all coming with two outs. Charcer Burks would add in a solo shot to lead off the fourth inning, capping off the Smokies scoring. Zach Hedges once again pitched quality baseball, lasting six innings of two earned run baseball, and in the process picked up his third victory of the season in the Smokies 6-3 win.

The second leg of the twin billing was a much different story for the Smokies. Tennessee had to play catch up ball the majority of the game, but came alive when it counted. Jason Vosler continued his red-hot tear in the last week, blasting a solo shot in the second inning to give the Smokies a quick 1-0 lead. Mississippi would go to work from there, scoring three runs in the bottom of the third inning and adding in a run in the fourth to make the score 4-1. Charcer Burks would cut the score to 4-2 on a double that scored Jen-Ho Tseng from first base in the top of the fifth inning.

Mississippi would add two more runs off Jen-Ho Tseng in the bottom of the fifth, giving the Braves a comfortable 6-2 lead. But as we have seen so many times in the early goings this season, the Smokies aren’t out of the game until the final out. Erick Castillo singled in two runs capping off a two out rally in the sixth inning, bringing the score to 6-4. The Smokies were down to their final out in the ninth inning, when Jacob Hannemann kept the Smokies alive with a double off the wall.

David Bote would follow with the biggest hit of his young season thus far. The second baseman launched a two run shot over the wall in straight away center to send the game into extra innings. Jason Vosler would follow with a solo shot in the top of the 8th inning, giving the Smokies a 7-6 lead that would end up being the final score. The homer was Vosler’s second of the game and a Southern League leading seventh of the season. Tennessee has the day off tomorrow, before opening a five game homestand with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday.