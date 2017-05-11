Smokies shut out at Jackson, 2-0, fall out of first place

(Tennessee Smokies) One night after delivering a shutout, it was the Smokies who failed to muster any offense in a 2-0 loss to Jackson. Preston Morrison (0-3) took the mound on Wednesday afternoon and delivered an impressive outing for the Smokies. Morrison lasted 6.0 innings, only allowing one run on four hits. Brad Markey and David Garner would pitch the seventh and eighth inning, respectively.

Offensively, Charcer Burks, Jacob Hannemann and Andrew Ely were the only Smokies to record a hit. The Smokies three hits came after nights of recording 14 and 13 hits. Jacob Hannemann’s double in the fifth inning was the only extra base-hit the Smokies tallied all night.

Generals’ pitcher Taylor Clarke led Jackson to the win, allowing just three hits over the course of six innings. Jackson would score its only runs off solo home runs from Kelly Dugan and Rudy Flores in the third and seventh innings. The Smokies stay at the top of the top of the standings was short lived, as the Generals win put them back ahead by a half game.