Home / Local Sports / Smokies shut out at Jackson, 2-0, fall out of first place

Smokies shut out at Jackson, 2-0, fall out of first place

Jim Harris 5 days ago Local Sports Leave a comment 43 Views

(Tennessee Smokies)  One night after delivering a shutout, it was the Smokies who failed to muster any offense in a 2-0 loss to Jackson. Preston Morrison (0-3) took the mound on Wednesday afternoon and delivered an impressive outing for the Smokies. Morrison lasted 6.0 innings, only allowing one run on four hits. Brad Markey and David Garner would pitch the seventh and eighth inning, respectively.

Offensively, Charcer Burks, Jacob Hannemann and Andrew Ely were the only Smokies to record a hit. The Smokies three hits came after nights of recording 14 and 13 hits. Jacob Hannemann’s double in the fifth inning was the only extra base-hit the Smokies tallied all night.

Generals’ pitcher Taylor Clarke led Jackson to the win, allowing just three hits over the course of six innings. Jackson would score its only runs off solo home runs from Kelly Dugan and Rudy Flores in the third and seventh innings. The Smokies stay at the top of the top of the standings was short lived, as the Generals win put them back ahead by a half game.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Big 12 Rowing Championship to be decided in Oak Ridge

The City of Oak Ridge, in partnership with Oak Ridge Rowing Association (ORRA), will host …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved