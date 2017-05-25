Smokies open series with Biloxi with literal walk-off

(Tennessee Smokies) With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, Smokies’ third baseman Jason Vosler sent everyone home with a walk-off walk for the 5-4 victory.

Smokies’ catcher Ian Rice was the power source of the offense on Wednesday night, sending a fastball over the left field fence for a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Smokies a 4-2 lead. The Shuckers would score a run in both the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game at 4-4, eventually sending it to extra innings.

Zach Hedges received the start on the mound for the Smokies, allowing two runs on six hits in five innings of work. Brad Markey, Ryan McNeil and Andury Acevedo would combine for five innings of relief, with Acevedo picking up the win after a Jason Vosler walk with the bases loaded scored Jeffrey Baez to secure the Smokies’ 5-4 victory.

The Smokies are back in action tomorrow night as they square off with the Shuckers in game two of the five-game series. Jen-Ho Tseng is expected to take the mound for Tennessee, while Taylor Williams is expected to get the ball for the Shuckers. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. as it is Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light.