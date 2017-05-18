Home / Local Sports / Smokies fall to Biscuits, hit road for Birmingham

Smokies fall to Biscuits, hit road for Birmingham

Jim Harris

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies couldn’t knock in timely runs, and lost four of five to the Biscuits in a 3-2 series finale loss.

Zach Hedges took the mound for the Smokies having won five straight decisions. The right-hander ran into trouble in the third inning. The Biscuits put a two spot on the board on an RBI ground out from Riley Unroe scoring Justin O’Conner, followed by a Michael Russell sacrifice fly ball one out later.

Offensively, Cael Brockmeyer got the scoring started for the Smokies in the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo home run to right field. The home run was Brockmeyer’s second of the series. Three batters later, with two outs, David Bote hit a single to center field scoring Carlos Penalver to tie the game. The Biscuits broke even in the top of the 6th when Cade Gotta singled to center field scoring Grant Kay, giving the Biscuits a 3-2 lead.

Hedges would go 6.2 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits, but a quality start wasn’t enough as he received the loss. James Pugliese would replace Hedges in the seventh inning, pitching 1.1 innings and allowing only one hit. Andury Acevedo would replace Pugliese in the ninth inning, allowing no hits to finish out the game.

The Smokies return to action Thursday as they travel to Birmingham to play the Birmingham Barons, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Game time is set for 8:05 p.m. CT.

