Smokies bounce back, clinch series over Jackson, regain 1st place

(Tennessee Smokies) After being shutout the previous night, Tennessee’s bats returned and their pitching hung on down the stretch for a series clinching 6-4 victory.

This time a week ago Smokies catcher Ian Rice had just connected on his first home run of the season. Rice was honored with Southern League player of the week during that homestand, and continued his tear today on the road. Rice sent one out of the yard in the first inning, giving him his fourth home run in the last week and putting the Smokies on the board first.

Duane Underwood Jr. got the start and picked up the win, tossing six innings of four run baseball. The win marked back to back victories for Underwood, a feat he hadn’t achieved since the first half of the 2015 season.

The Smokies gave Underwood some breathing room in the third inning. Ian Rice started two out rally with a single, and wound up scoring on a two run double by Jason Vosler. Jeffrey Baez would follow with a two run double of his own to give the Smokies a 5-1 lead. The Generals would get three runs back, making it a 5-4 game when the ball was taken from Underwood. Tennessee would add a run in the ninth on a passed ball, scoring Carlos Penalver.

James Pugliese and Andury Acevedo closed down the Generals with three shutout innings, and regained first place in the process. The series win was the Smokies fifth straight. Tennessee leads the Generals by a half game.