Smokies batter Biloxi, 10-4

(Tennessee Smokies) The Smokies’ offense scored 10 runs on 13 hits and cruised to a second straight victory over Biloxi 10-4 at Smokies Stadium.

The sixth inning proved to be the separating inning for Tennessee as the Smokies struck for six runs. Jason Vosler, Carlos Penalver, Erick Castillo and Yasiel Balaguert would all drive in runs as the Smokies batted around in the inning. Jeffrey Baez would put an exclamation point on the Smokies’ victory, crushing a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth.

Four Smokies recorded multiple hits against the Shuckers’ pitching staff. Andrew Ely finished 3-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored, extending his hitting streak to nine games. Jeffrey Baez went 2-for-5 with one of hits being his sixth homer of the season. David Bote was 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Jason Vosler drove in four runs on 2-of-3 hitting.

Jen-Ho Tseng received the start on the mound for the Smokies, allowing one run on seven hits in six innings of work to improve to 5-1 on the season. Craig Brooks, Justin Hancock and David Garner would all see work in relief, combining to pitch three innings.

The Smokies are back in action tonight as they square off with the Shuckers in game three of the five-game series. Trevor Clifton is expected to take the mound for Tennessee, while Angel Ventura is expected to get the ball for the Shuckers. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. with fireworks following the game, as a part of the Summer Fireworks Series presented by Coors Light and Pepsi.