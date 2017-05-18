Home / Local News / Sec’y of State presenting library, archive grants

Sec’y of State presenting library, archive grants

Secretary of State Tre Hargett will present grants in several East Tennessee counties this week, including in Blount, Morgan and Roane.

The grants, distributed through the Tennessee State Library and Archives, will fund library technology training and microfilm reader/scanner purchases.

The secretary’s Thursday, May 18, 2017, schedule includes:

3:30 – 3:50 p.m. EDT
Blount County Friends of the Library
508 N. Cusick St.
Maryville, TN 37804

Details: The Blount County Friends of the Library will receive a $9,000 Library Technology Training Grant.

The secretary’s Friday, May 19, 2017, schedule includes:

9 – 9:20 a.m. EDT
Morgan County Archives
124 S. Kingston St.
Wartburg, TN 37887

Details: The Morgan County Archives will receive a $3,697 Microfilm Reader/Scanner Grant.

10:05 – 10:25 a.m. EDT
Kingston Public Library
1004 Bradford Way
Kingston, TN 37763

Details: The Kingston Public Library will receive a $9,900 Library Technology Training Grant.

11:10 – 11:30 a.m. EDT

