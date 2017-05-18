Sec’y of State presenting library, archive grants

Secretary of State Tre Hargett will present grants in several East Tennessee counties this week, including in Blount, Morgan and Roane.

The grants, distributed through the Tennessee State Library and Archives, will fund library technology training and microfilm reader/scanner purchases.

The secretary’s Thursday, May 18, 2017, schedule includes:

3:30 – 3:50 p.m. EDT

Blount County Friends of the Library

508 N. Cusick St.

Maryville, TN 37804

Details: The Blount County Friends of the Library will receive a $9,000 Library Technology Training Grant.

The secretary’s Friday, May 19, 2017, schedule includes:

9 – 9:20 a.m. EDT

Morgan County Archives

124 S. Kingston St.

Wartburg, TN 37887

Details: The Morgan County Archives will receive a $3,697 Microfilm Reader/Scanner Grant.

10:05 – 10:25 a.m. EDT

Kingston Public Library

1004 Bradford Way

Kingston, TN 37763

Details: The Kingston Public Library will receive a $9,900 Library Technology Training Grant.

11:10 – 11:30 a.m. EDT