State Senator Ken Yager and State Representative Dennis Powers recently met with Tennessee State Architect Ann McGauran to discuss the finalized plans for the expansion of the lab at Roane State Community College’s Campbell County campus.

The price tag of the new building is budgeted at $895,000 and the project is scheduled to be completed in July of 2018. The renovation will add one-story to the existing campus with a new computer room, a classroom, and a new lab with four prep rooms.