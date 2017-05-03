Ronald Lee Moore, age 71, of the Beech Grove Community in Lake City, Tennessee, went home to be with his heavenly father on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Ronald was born in Pine Knot, Kentucky on August 8, 1945 to the late Matt and Hazel Marie Sprandlin Moore. Ronald loved his church, tinkering in his shop, driving the church bus, watching Westerns, and spending time with his grandkids. Ronald was a member of Coal Creek Masonic Lodge 492 F&AM. In addition to his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Moore, brothers: Jr., Edward, Lendell, and Ode Mike Moore, and sister Martha Lou Duncan.

Survivors include:

Wife Charlotte Ann Moore Beech Grove Community

Children Tony Moore Knoxville

Hope and husband Jason Phelan Caryville

Jesse McCoy and wife Debra Clarksville

Andy McCoy and wife Teresa Lake City

Amanda and husband Bryan Vowell Beech Grove Community

Grandchildren Kristen, Kayla, and Kimmie McCoy

Abby McCoy, Alexis and Noah Vowell

Great Grandchildren Ally, Ryan and Layna McCoy, and Haley Laws

And many other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Laurel Branch Baptist Church in Briceville.

Masonic Service: 12:45 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Laurel Branch Baptist Church in Briceville.

Funeral Service: 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Laurel Branch Baptist Church in Briceville with Rev. Joey Cagley and Rev. Archie Seiber officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service at the Beech Grove Cemetery in Lake City.

