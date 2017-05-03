Rockwood PD updates Tuesday shooting

(Rockwood PD press release) On May 2nd, Rockwood Police Department responded to the area of Douglas Ave and Wheeler Street to the report of possible shooting. Detective Rymer was close to the area and responded to find a male subject lying on the ground stating that he had been shot. This male was identified as Michael William Hale of Rockwood.

Just a short time later, Jason Hackler of Rockwood arrived back at the scene driving the truck that had left the scene and Hackler stated that he had also been shot. Rockwood Fire Department and Roane County EMS arrived on scene and transported Hackler to UT Medical Center for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Michael Hale was flow by LifeStar to UT Medical Center with what was believed to be a gunshot wound as well.

Through the course of the investigation it was determined that the pair was together in the truck and an altercation had occurred. During the altercation a knife was produced as well as a handgun. There were witnesses to the altercation and the investigation is continuing for the Rockwood Police Department is working closely with the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Jason Hackler was released from UT Medical Center for his gunshot wound and was arrested on an unrelated charge. Hackler is being housed at Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

Hale is still at UT Medical Center with a stab wound and is in stable condition. The investigation is continuing with Detective Josh Rymer being the lead detective and Detective Dwayne Gray assisting.

If anyone has information about this crime, you are encouraged to call the Rockwood Police Department to speak with either detective @ 865-354-3388. You can remain anonymous.