Ride gone wrong: Man shot after giving man ride

Rockwood Police responded to a shooting early Tuesday morning on East Wheeler Street.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 am this morning in the 200 block of East Wheeler. Preliminary information indicates that a man gave an acquaintance a ride in his pickup when the passenger pulled a gun and tried to rob the driver. During a struggle, the driver was shot in the abdomen and the passenger suffered an injury to his hand.

The victim was able to get out of the truck and flag down a passing motorist, who called 911.

Both the victim and the suspect were transported to UT Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, the severity of which were not immediately available.