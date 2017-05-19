Home / Local News / Phillips joins ACSD Chaplain Corps

Phillips joins ACSD Chaplain Corps

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department recently welcomed Chaplain Wayne Phillips as the newest member of its Chaplain Corps.  Chaplain Phillips recently completed forty-two hours of training over six weeks at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Academy.
The Sheriff’s Chaplain Corps is a support service for employees and their families as well as the community in crisis situations.  The Chaplain Corps is on-call twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week for spiritual support and assistance to sheriff’s personnel and their families for personal needs such as marriage, family, illness, stress, or grief.  The Chaplain Corps provides support and assistance to the community in response to death, accident, or other situations where a chaplain can be of assistance.

With Chaplain Phillips, the Sheriff’s Department now has seven chaplains serving the department and the community. Chaplain Phillips is pastor of Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top and will also serve as chaplain for the Rocky Top Police Department.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

GSMNP encourages visitors to be ‘Bear Aware’

(GSMNP release)  As the busy summer season approaches, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials want …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved