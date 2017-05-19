Phillips joins ACSD Chaplain Corps

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department recently welcomed Chaplain Wayne Phillips as the newest member of its Chaplain Corps. Chaplain Phillips recently completed forty-two hours of training over six weeks at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Academy.

The Sheriff’s Chaplain Corps is a support service for employees and their families as well as the community in crisis situations. The Chaplain Corps is on-call twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week for spiritual support and assistance to sheriff’s personnel and their families for personal needs such as marriage, family, illness, stress, or grief. The Chaplain Corps provides support and assistance to the community in response to death, accident, or other situations where a chaplain can be of assistance.

With Chaplain Phillips, the Sheriff’s Department now has seven chaplains serving the department and the community. Chaplain Phillips is pastor of Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top and will also serve as chaplain for the Rocky Top Police Department.