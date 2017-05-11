Patricia Hughes Steil went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Born in Chattanooga, TN, she lived the last 40 years in Clinton. TN. She was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed by family and friends. She worked many years with her husband in the insurance business and supported him faithfully in the music and youth ministry in numerous churches in Clinton and Chattanooga area.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Ruby Hughes; brothers, James (Buddy) and Gene Hughes; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Jones and Joyce Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Steil, Sr.; daughter, Tiny Vickery; son, Edwin Terry Steil, Jr.; grandchildren, Crystal Wade, Bobby Vickery, and Joshua Steil; three great grandchildren, Kory, Kaeli, and Kaden Wade; sisters, Delores Hughes and Joan Cates.

The family will receive friends 10:00-12:00 pm, Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at First Calvary Baptist Church, 300 W. Bell Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37405 with a celebration of life service to follow. Her graveside will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday at the Chattanooga National Cemetery. The Family Request No Flowers. Memorials may be made to, First Calvary Baptist/ Media. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com