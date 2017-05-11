ORT: No new money sought in OR school budget…as of now

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, as it stands, the preliminary budget proposed this week by Oak Ridge school officials does not ask the city for additional money.

Described as a bare-bones budget, the proposed fiscal blueprint does include step increases that would apply to those who are eligible, but it does not include pay raises, meaning that roughly 59 percent of school employees would receive no increase, Superintendent Bruce Borchers said on Tuesday.

There are some new staff positions proposed, including a preschool teacher, a Navy Junior ROTC teacher, and a technology systems administrator. There are also some staff reductions due to enrollment, primarily two full-time equivalent teachers at Oak Ridge High School, reductions done through attrition.

The budget would use $1.325 million from the district’s fund balance to balance the budget.

The proposed budget does include information on what it could cost to provide a salary adjustment, including salaries and benefits:

1 percent—$382,494

2 percent—$764,988

3 percent—$1,147,482

Oak Ridge Schools had 3 percent salary adjustments in Fiscal Year 2017 and Fiscal Year 2016, but no increases in FY 15 and FY 14.

The Oak Ridge Board of Education could change the proposed budget. The board will meet for a budget development discussion at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, and the board will meet for a line-by-line budget review in a special BOE meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 15.

The public hearing of the budget in the first of two readings, or meetings, will be during a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 17.

The second reading and adoption of the budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 22.

The budget will be presented to the Oak Ridge City Council during a special meeting at 7 p.m. May 30.

The next fiscal year starts July 1.

