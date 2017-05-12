Home / Featured / ORT: Baldwin to retire as OR’s community development director

Jim Harris 3 days ago

Our partners at Oak Ridge Today report that Kathryn Baldwin, Oak Ridge’s longtime community development director, will retire at the end of July after 16 years on the job.

Baldwin announced her retirement in an email that was sent to members of the Oak Ridge Land Bank, the Oak Ridge Board of Building and Housing Code Appeals, and the Oak Ridge Board of Zoning Appeals on Thursday.

For more on this developing story and a look back at some of the accomplishments Baldwin played a role in, visit www.oakridgetoday.com.

