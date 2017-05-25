Home / Local Sports / ORT: ACHS sophomore Bishop wins state pole vault title

Jim Harris

(Oak Ridge Today)  Anderson County sophomore Brittany Bishop won the state championship in the girls’ pole vault on Wednesday.

Bishop cleared 12 feet at the 2017 TSSAA Girls’ Track State Championships at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.

She had been the second-seeded pole vaulter, behind senior Taylor Pickett of Brentwood.

Pickett finished second on Wednesday. She also cleared 12 feet.

Bishop had a miss at 11-06, but then she and Pickett both cleared 12 feet. But Bishop did it first. Pickett missed it on her first of three tries.

Bishop and Pickett were the final two jumpers starting at about 11 feet.

