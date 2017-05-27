ORPD: One killed, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash

(Oak Ridge PD release). On Friday, May 26, 2017, at approximately 2:47 p.m., Oak Ridge police officers responded to a traffic crash on South Illinois Avenue at Commerce Park Drive. Both roads were closed to traffic in all directions while crews responded to the area.

Two vehicles were involved, a sedan and an SUV. Three people were inside the sedan: two adults and one child. One adult (passenger) was killed. The adult driver and child passenger were injured. Two adults were inside the SUV, both were injured. All the victims were transported to UT Medical Center in Knoxville, two were taken by LifeStar and two by ambulance. The extent of their injuries and current conditions are unknown.

Crash reconstruction teams are still on the scene. The police department estimates that the road will be reopened around 9:00 p.m. tonight. The crash remains under investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

The Oak Ridge Police Department would like to thank all agencies responding to this crash, including the Oak Ridge Fire Department, Oak Ridge Public Works and Electric Departments, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County EMS, and UT LifeStar. A nearby business, Rogers Group, Inc., also assisted by opening up a private road to allow diverted traffic to exit the area more easily.