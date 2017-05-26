Home / Featured / OR Council to hear budget proposals

OR Council to hear budget proposals

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 48 Views

(Oak Ridge Today)  Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson will present the proposed budget for the next fiscal year during a special meeting on Tuesday.

The special meeting of the Oak Ridge City Council is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, in the Oak Ridge Municipal Building Courtroom at 200 South Tulane Avenue.

The details of the budget haven’t been released yet.

The Oak Ridge Board of Education has adopted a budget that will ask the Oak Ridge City Council for more money for a 2.5 percent salary increase for teachers and staff members, but it’s not clear yet if city officials will approve that request.

