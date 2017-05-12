Oak Ridge named Green Power Community again

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge has once again been designated as a Green Power Community by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The City is collectively using more than 32 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, which is enough green power to meet 16 percent of the community’s total electricity use.

“This is a huge honor and we are proud to be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,” City of Oak Ridge Electric Department Business Office Manager Marlene Bannon said. “Using green power helps our community become more sustainable, while also sending a message to others across the country that supporting clean sources of electricity is a sound business decision and an important choice in reducing climate risk.”

Green power is zero-emissions electricity that is generated from environmentally preferable renewable resources, such as wind, solar, geothermal, biogas, eligible biomass, and low-impact hydro. Using green power helps accelerate the development of new renewable energy capacity nationwide and helps users reduce their carbon footprints.

Oak Ridge was first recognized as a Green Power Community in 2014, becoming the first in the southeastern United States to receive the designation. City of Oak Ridge Electric Department customers can buy green power through TVA’s Green Power Switch program, which gets some of its supply from the nearby Buffalo Mountain wind farm.

Oak Ridge is also systematically changing street lights over to LED bulbs and promoting TVA’s EnergyRight Solutions program to assist residential and commercial customers in decreasing their carbon footprint.

About EPA’s Green Power Partnership:

The Green Power Partnership is a voluntary program that encourages organizations to use green power as a way to reduce the environmental impacts associated with electricity use. The Partnership currently has more than 1,400 Partner organizations voluntarily using billions of kilowatt-hours of green power annually. Partners include a wide variety of leading organizations such as Fortune 500® companies, small and medium sized businesses, local, state, and federal governments, and colleges and universities. For additional information, please visit http://www.epa.gov/greenpower.