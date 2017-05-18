‘No risk to the public’ in OR truck incident

Authorities in Oak Ridge shut down part of the Oak Ridge Turnpike Wednesday afternoon after the driver of a truck carrying what was labeled as radioactive material became ill.

Oak Ridge Fire and Police responded to the Turnpike near Newport Drive shortly before noon and when they arrived, noticed that the truck and its flatbed trailer were transporting hazardous waste. While crews examined the driver, they also followed procedures and evaluated the shipment to ensure it was not connected to the driver’s illness.

In a press release issued Wednesday afternoon, the Oak Ridge Fire Department says that the shipment was routine and “posed no threat to the public.”

The truck was moved into the parking lot at Big Turtle Park and then escorted to its final destination, Toxco on Flint Road, by Oak Ridge Police and Fire units.

A Nixle alert message was sent out notifying of the road closure. If there had been any threat to the public, a CodeRed Emergency Notification would have been issued to the community with appropriate instructions as to what action should be taken.

No further information is available at this time.