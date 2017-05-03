Home / Community Bulletin Board / Nine Lakes Wine Festival needs volunteers

Nine Lakes Wine Festival needs volunteers

The first-ever Nine Lakes Wine Festival in Oak Ridge takes place on May 20thfrom 1:00 to 6:00 pm. Volunteers are needed for the 3:00 – 6:00 pm shift.  If volunteers sign up for that time slot they get to enter the wine festival early, at 12:30 pm and will also receive free admission ($40 savings), a complimentary wine glass, and a t-shirt. Please help us spread the word.  If you are interested in volunteering or would like more information, visit https://www.ninelakeswinefestival.com/.

