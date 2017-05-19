Myers indicted in two violent criminal cases

A Briceville man has been indicted on multiple charges in two violent incidents in Anderson County, including the deadly shooting outside the WalMart in Clinton last month.

Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark announced Thursday that a specially-convened grand jury had indicted 32-year-old Robert “Robbie” Myers of Briceville on a charge of second-degree murder in the April 28th shooting of 23-year-old Marshall Pinsly, of Blaine, Tennessee.

Investigators say that Myers and Pinsly, who was married to Myers’ ex-wife, had been in a disagreement over child visitation that ended in the parking lot in front of the home & garden section of the Tanner Lane store. Myers shot Pinsly once in the chest as Pinsly approached his car and the release from the DA’s office says he did so “without legal justification.” Myers was questioned for several hours at the Clinton police station but was released, until Wednesday night, when he was arrested by Clinton Police.

Investigators conducted interviews with multiple witnesses and combed through digital evidence from several sources including photos, cell phone data and video surveillance footage from the Wal-Mart and other area businesses.

Soon after the April 28th shooting, Clinton Police and Anderson County Sheriff’s investigators realized that they were looking at the same suspect in two unrelated cases.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was investigating Myers in connection to an incident that occurred in February. In that case, a woman was found by the side of New River Highway in Briceville with cuts, broken bones and a brain injury on February 8th. She underwent emergency surgery at UT Medical Center, where she was taken after she was found. The woman later told investigators that Myers had beaten her inside the home on Airbase Road in Briceville he shared with 56-year-old Tommy Dearing. She was allegedly then forced at gunpoint into a truck and driven to a remote mining area where Myers forced her out of the vehicle, fired a gun at her and left her for dead.

In that case, Myers was indicted this week on one count of attempted first-degree murder and two counts each of especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Dearing, Myers’ roommate, was indicted on one count of facilitation of attempted first-degree murder and being an accessory after the fact.

Dearing was arrested by Sheriff’s investigators on Thursday morning.

At last check, Myers remained in custody on bonds totaling $600,000 and Dearing was being held on $75,000 bond.

Clark, in his press release, praised the CPD and the ACSD for their “hard, smart and cooperative work” on the case.

Both men will be arraigned next Friday in Anderson County Criminal Court.