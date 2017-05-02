Mary Ruth Ball, age 89, of Clinton went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 1, 2017 at Autumn Care Assisted Living. She retired as an accounting supervisor at K-25 Federal Credit Union after 22 years of service. Throughout her life she enjoyed reading books, bird watching, gardening, yard work but most of all spending time with her family. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, William F. Ball, Jr.; father, Robert Fox; mother, Hattie Davis; step father, Floyd Davis; sisters, Betty Young and Maxine Arango; brothers, Wayne Davis & Bunt Davis.
She is survived by:
Son……….. William “Tony” Ball & wife Bobbie of Clinton
Sisters…… Almeda “Pink” Helton of Greenback
Rhea Evelyn Patterson of Maryville
Grandchildren.. Anthony “Tony” Ball of Clinton
St
Great Grandchildren. Justin & Kevin Burris
Great Great Grandchild. Grayson Law
Nephews….. Mark Patterson & Jerry Helton
Nieces……… Jeanette McClurg, Robin Kilo & Lynette Hale
Several other nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral services will follow in the chapel with Rev. David Watson officiating. Her graveside will be private Thursday at Grandview Memorial Garden in Maryville. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com