Mary Ruth Ball, age 89, of Clinton went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 1, 2017 at Autumn Care Assisted Living.  She retired as an accounting supervisor at K-25 Federal Credit Union after 22 years of service.  Throughout her life she enjoyed reading books, bird watching, gardening, yard work but most of all spending time with her family.  Mary is preceded in death by her husband, William F. Ball, Jr.; father, Robert Fox; mother, Hattie Davis; step father, Floyd Davis; sisters, Betty Young and Maxine Arango; brothers, Wayne Davis & Bunt Davis.

 

She is survived by:

Son………..         William “Tony” Ball & wife Bobbie of Clinton

Sisters……          Almeda “Pink” Helton of Greenback

 Rhea Evelyn Patterson of Maryville

Grandchildren..   Anthony “Tony” Ball of Clinton

 Stacy Burris & husband Eddie of Clinton

Great Grandchildren.     Justin & Kevin Burris

           Kasey Law

Great Great Grandchild.  Grayson Law

Nephews…..          Mark Patterson & Jerry Helton

Nieces………         Jeanette McClurg, Robin Kilo & Lynette Hale

Several other nieces and nephews

 

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her funeral services will follow in the chapel with Rev. David Watson officiating.  Her graveside will be private Thursday at Grandview Memorial Garden in Maryville.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

