April 28, 2017

Marshal Allen Pinsly, age 23 of Blaine, TN passed away on Friday, April 28, 2017 in Clinton, TN.  He loved his family, and being a dad.  Marshal enjoyed fishing and cars.

Marshal is survived by his wife, Crystal Pinsly of Blaine, TN; father, Mark Allen Pinsly of Grainger County; mother and stepfather, Angela and Stephen Hamner of Andersonville, TN; sons, Samuel Myers and Blake Myers both of Grainger County; daughters, Gracie Myers of Grainger County, Avery Jones of Anderson County, and Eleanor Pinsly of Grainger County; step brother, Stephen Hamner Jr and Jen of PA; sisters, April Davis of Andersonville, TN, and step sister, Leah Reinhardt and Richard of PA; grandparents, Clint Flatford, Louise Meredith and Glen all of Andersonville, TN, and Wanda Pinsly of Lenoir City, TN; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Marshal’s family will receive his friends from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Thursday, May 4, 2017 with his funeral service to follow at 8:00 pm all in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Tom Barton officiating.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

 

