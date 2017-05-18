Man arrested with gun outside hospital

A man was arrested on Friday after he was found in the parking lot of Roane Medical Center with a loaded shotgun.

Investigators say Jason Byrge was seen near the emergency room parking lot around 12:13 p.m. with a gun, allegedly making threats about shooting his girlfriend.

Officers reported that Byrge appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

When law enforcement arrived, Byrge was sitting on the curb and smoking.

When officers ordered him to lay on the ground in order to locate the gun a, Byrge said the officer had the wrong person and that he was “covering up for the sheriff and Morgan County chief deputy.”

The police found mace, a small pocket knife on the suspect and a wrapper of Suboxone, which was prescribed to Byrge.

Byrge began spitting on the window once he was placed inside the patrol car and claimed he was spitting because there were crabs in his mouth.

Morgan County deputies conducted a welfare check on Byrge’s wife and reported she was fine She told officers the two had argued earlier in the day.

Investigators say Byrge is a convicted felon. He was arrested for unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.