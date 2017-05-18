Home / Local News / Man arrested with gun outside hospital

Man arrested with gun outside hospital

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 60 Views

A man was arrested on Friday after he was found in the parking lot of Roane Medical Center with a loaded shotgun.

Investigators say Jason Byrge was seen near the emergency room parking lot around 12:13 p.m. with a gun, allegedly making threats about shooting his girlfriend.

Officers reported that Byrge appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

When law enforcement arrived, Byrge was sitting on the curb and smoking.

When officers ordered him to lay on the ground in order to locate the gun a, Byrge said the officer had the wrong person and that he was “covering up for the sheriff and Morgan County chief deputy.”

The suspect said the officer had the wrong person and that he was covering up for the sheriff and Morgan County chief deputy.

The police found mace, a small pocket knife on the suspect and a wrapper of Suboxone, which was prescribed to Byrge.

Byrge began spitting on the window once he was placed inside the patrol car and claimed he was spitting because there were crabs in his mouth.

Morgan County deputies conducted a welfare check on Byrge’s wife and reported she was fine She told officers the two had argued earlier in the day.

Investigators say Byrge is a convicted felon. He was arrested for unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

GSMNP encourages visitors to be ‘Bear Aware’

(GSMNP release)  As the busy summer season approaches, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials want …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved